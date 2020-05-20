Jimi Hendrix Experience - All Along The Watchtower - (Alternate Version - 1968) - Bubblerock - HD

Written by Bob Dylan and redone by The Jimi Hendrix Exoerience

including Brian Jones of The Stones and Dave Mason

is the fantastic "All Along The Watchtower"

The song was released in 1968.

This seems to be an alternate version ,

the stereo mix is different and sounds like the drums are a little off

and there is also no echo in the mix ,

it also includes a count in from probably Dave Mason.



I created this cool Bubblerock video tribute of this classic piece

with pics & video for your enjoyment.

A song a video that classical composer Handel would enjoy.

I hope you enjoy it.



Come and subscribe to my Youtube Channel - danbanrock1

and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I made of classic music artists

from the 50's 60's and 70s.

It's Out Of Site !!!



The Hour Is Getting Late ,



Dan