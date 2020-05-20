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Jimi Hendrix Experience - All Along The Watchtower - (Alternate Version - 1968) - Bubblerock - HD
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33 views • May 20, 2020
Written by Bob Dylan and redone by The Jimi Hendrix Exoerience
including Brian Jones of The Stones and Dave Mason
is the fantastic "All Along The Watchtower"
The song was released in 1968.
This seems to be an alternate version ,
the stereo mix is different and sounds like the drums are a little off
and there is also no echo in the mix ,
it also includes a count in from probably Dave Mason.
I created this cool Bubblerock video tribute of this classic piece
with pics & video for your enjoyment.
A song a video that classical composer Handel would enjoy.
I hope you enjoy it.
Come and subscribe to my Youtube Channel - danbanrock1
and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I made of classic music artists
from the 50's 60's and 70s.
It's Out Of Site !!!
The Hour Is Getting Late ,
Dan
including Brian Jones of The Stones and Dave Mason
is the fantastic "All Along The Watchtower"
The song was released in 1968.
This seems to be an alternate version ,
the stereo mix is different and sounds like the drums are a little off
and there is also no echo in the mix ,
it also includes a count in from probably Dave Mason.
I created this cool Bubblerock video tribute of this classic piece
with pics & video for your enjoyment.
A song a video that classical composer Handel would enjoy.
I hope you enjoy it.
Come and subscribe to my Youtube Channel - danbanrock1
and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I made of classic music artists
from the 50's 60's and 70s.
It's Out Of Site !!!
The Hour Is Getting Late ,
Dan
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