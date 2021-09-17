SPIRO WITH DR. YOUNG; SMOKING GUN PARASITES DISCOVERED IN COV19 VACCINES

TRUTH-EXTREME-Newsextruth77This is a very detailed and very interesting look at the ingredients in the COVID-19 injections. Dr. Robert Young shows the research that has been done using Dark Field Microscopy. He shows slides of blood that was contaminated with Graphene Oxide and Parasites. Please watch this important video to the end and share.[Mirror]Since this plandemic started - YouTube has obliterated Siro's income because of interviews like these.Any donations would help Spiro be consistent with his uploads, your donation will go toward hiring editors, post production and many more interviews exposing the truth.Follow Spiro to keep updated:https://t.me/spirotalksSpiro talks with Dr. Robert O Young about what he discovered in the Covid-19 Vaccinations.Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already woke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this on other platforms it becomes an echo chamber.