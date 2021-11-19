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Norman Dodd On Tax Exempt Foundations (Norman Dodd was interviewed in 1982 by G. Edward Griffin regarding the time he spent as the head researcher for the Reece Committee.)
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109 views • November 19, 2021
G. Edward Griffin interviews NORMAN DODD:
NORMAN DODD,
Chief Investigator for the
United States House Select Committee to
Investigate Tax-Exempt Foundations and Comparable Organizations
(alternatively known as the Cox Committee and the Reece Committee),
1982
Norman Dodd was interviewed in 1982 by G. Edward Griffin regarding the time he spent as the head researcher for the Reece Committee.
NORMAN DODD,
Chief Investigator for the
United States House Select Committee to
Investigate Tax-Exempt Foundations and Comparable Organizations
(alternatively known as the Cox Committee and the Reece Committee),
1982
Norman Dodd was interviewed in 1982 by G. Edward Griffin regarding the time he spent as the head researcher for the Reece Committee.
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