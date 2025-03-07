Dr. Mike Heiser's Three Rebellions Vs. Three Prison Releases - Prophecy Roundtable

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join special guest Dr. Ronn Johnson from The Heiser Institute and Awakening Ministry as we explore Dr. Michael Heiser's three angelic rebellions in Genesis. What if there are three angelic prison releases that correspond, found in Revelation 9 and 12? Why would God release these prisoners during the end of days and what judgement awaits them?