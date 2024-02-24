Create New Account
A Traumatised Girl Freezes In Terror After Mistaking Thunder For An Israeli Airstrike In Gaza
Vigilent Citizen
Published 21 hours ago

A girl freezes in terror after mistaking thunder for an Israeli air strike.

MIRRORED from AJ+

21 Feb 2024

https://youtube.com/shorts/lKUdPagcBXI?si=8QNc4fEFAzni-BBl


 

Keywords
palestinethundergazatraumagirlairstrikeisrael terrorists

