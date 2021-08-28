© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NO, THE DOJ CAN'T MANDATE THE NEEDLE - WHAT THEY SAY IS NOT LAW.
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
151 views • August 28, 2021
AGAIN - MANDATES ARE NOT LAWS. Source: Peggy Hall. More videos about Mandates, Vaccines and Laws:
How to Obtain a Religious Exemption - Sheldon Karasik, JD (AFLDS White Coat Summit Anniversary)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/izwB1BOWSOBr/
How to Obtain a Religious Exemption - Sheldon Karasik, JD (AFLDS White Coat Summit Anniversary)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/izwB1BOWSOBr/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.