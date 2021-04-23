X22 REPORT: Message Sent & Received, This Will Never Happen Again, The People Are Taking Back The Power

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Message Sent & Received, This Will Never Happen Again, The People Are Taking Back The Power
The patriots are now leading the [DS] down the path. The people are waking up in droves. People are not getting the vaccine like the elite thought they would. The people are starting to push back, the companies are realizing that they are going against the people. The race card is not longer working. Now the Arizona elections are being audited. Tick tock, the patriots are on the offensive and the people are seeing the [DS] plan very clearly and they are pushing back.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.