Dr. Peter McCullough: Two ways that someone could die after the vaccine would be myocarditis and sudden death or a blood clot

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https://gnews.org/post/p1kmj6cb8
09/08/2022 Dr. McCullough: Another paper on the Journal of Pediatrics shows that vaccines cause significant heart inflammation which is the substrate for sudden death of all the deaths that we are seeing in young people. Many people succumb to a vaccine-induced myocarditis death which is sudden and unanticipated