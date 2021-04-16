PART 3: Chester Says CNN 'Trying To Help' Black Lives Matter By Protecting Group's Narrative On Race

CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester: “I was trying to do some research on the Asian hate, like the people [who] are getting attacked and whatnot. A bunch of black men have been attacking Asians. I’m like ‘What are you doing? Like, we [CNN] are trying to help BLM.’”Chester: “The optics of that are not good. These [are] little things that are enough to set back movements, because the far left will start to latch on and create stories like ‘criminalizing an entire people,’ you know, just easier headlines that way, I guess.”Chester: “I haven't seen anything about focusing on the color of people's skin that aren't white. They [CNN] just aren't saying anything. You know what I mean?”Chester: “You can shape an entire people's perception about anything [depending] on how you do it.”[NEW YORK – Apr. 15, 2021] Project Veritas released its third installment of the #ExposeCNN series today, which features CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester opening up about the network’s unwillingness to cover racial issues in an objective manner.