China’s refusal to capitulate under trade pressures reveals a bold, long-term vision. By relocating production to Thailand, Korea, and Malaysia, they’ve outmaneuvered tariffs while accelerating alternatives like the renminbi payment system and Shanghai Metals Exchange. Meanwhile, dollar dumping in Asia signals a seismic shift in global trade dynamics.
