Lararde reveals...

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde received a prank call in which she thought she was communicating with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. She revealed interesting information on high European inflation, failure of sanctions against Russia, the intent to impose digital euro, etc.
