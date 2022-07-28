UK HEALTH MINISTER GRILLED OVER PANDEMIC RESPONSE

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Del BigTree at the Highwire.
Former UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, was confronted this week during a press hearing to elaborate on the studies the English government referenced on asymptomatic spread to justify the tyrannical lockdown. Hear his astonishing answer.
#MattHancock #NeilFerguson #MasterOfDisaster
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