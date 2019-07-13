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Will Johnson Breaks Down The Great Deception By The Socialist Left - War Room Full Show
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31 views • July 13, 2019
Kaitlin Bennett and Frank Cavanagh join this Friday broadcast to discuss the latest antics from the deranged left and what life is like as a Trump supporter. Exclusive video of Owen Shroyer confronting Congressman Al Green is also aired.
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