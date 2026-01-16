MN ICE & Oglala Sioux: 'There is nobody more American than American Indians'

So where exactly would ICE “deport” Native Americans?





Native Americans born in the U.S. are U.S. citizens under federal law (Indian Citizenship Act of 1924). ICE has no legal authority to deport tribal members. Detaining them under immigration enforcement has no legal basis and raises serious questions about racial profiling and federal overreach.

This makes reports of ICE detaining Oglala Sioux members in Minneapolis — with three still unaccounted for — especially alarming.

“There is nobody more American than American Indians. We are America. How can you possibly target Native Americans? It’s legally impossible.”