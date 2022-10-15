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EVIDENCE - Mind Control Neuroweapon In The Vaxx Hidden Document EXPOSES Jab Can React To 5G Towers.
https://rumble.com/v1o34io-neuroweapons-incinerate-all-the-jabs-halt-the-5g-death-tower-roll-out.html
Stew Peters With Karen Kingston.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3KNy1vJ2cvwl/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/xJbHnK
Neuroweapons, Incinerate All The Jabs, HALT The 5G Death Tower Roll Out
Dune Drifter Channel
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter