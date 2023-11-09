2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 131 - Audit the vote

w/ Special Guests Randy Barber, Kim Wathen, Kim Hermance & Steve GillanAnyone that has been awake since November 2020 knows, absolutely, unequivocally knows that there was widespread cheating in the 2020 and 2022 general elections. Just the fact that big tech, social media and MSM censored any discussion about this, should be evidence enough. Put that together with the state governments preventing any audits or review of ballots, seals the deal! Why would they deny looking at evidence if there was no cheating happening?

Randy Barber is a name you should recognize if you’ve been following this podcast for any length of time. He has been very active in the Audit the Vote in NY and has participated in local canvassing in his area as well as testifying on state and national platforms in an effort to stop the cheating in our elections. Randy has been a guest on our podcast at least three times since 2020 and we are happy to have him back with a few of his colleagues to discuss their latest efforts.

Spoiler alert… using the audit NY efforts as a template, the movement is going national, and they are recruiting audit efforts from all the states (especially swing states) to join together to use all the means at their disposal to stop the steal in 2024.

Join us on Wednesday to hear what they are doing and how you can get involved in your state to assist in the efforts to bring back free and fair elections to all states in this country.