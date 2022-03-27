Suicide Victim Saves Herself - ACCIDENTLY (*MATURE AUDIENCES ONLY*)

The unexpected life-saver of the distressed woman -- 1:54 -- Early morning hours found a woman in distress that decided to take her own life with a .38 Special handgun. Little did she know that her method of self-inflicted execution would save her own life!



THE BEST INTEL ON STREET CRIME YOU CAN GET FROM AN OPERATOR AND AUTHOR ON DRUG INVESTIGATIONS, COVERT SURVEILLANCE, AND PERSONAL PROTECTION WHO HAS SPENT NEARLY THREE DECADES NAVIGATING THE DARK CORNERS OF THE CRIMINAL UNDER-WORLD. We’re the husband-wife team that has trained 1000’s of our nation’s elite military, police, and security operators on covert surveillance and counter-surveillance techniques, AND WE WANT TO HELP YOU!



Master Surveillant publishes videos to help law abiding citizens and law enforcement learn about street crimes and drugs and how to safely navigate and survive in hostile environments. I support law enforcement that supports and defends our constitutional rights!



MASTER SURVEILLANT HELPS THOSE COMMITTED TO FIGHTING EVIL BY:



Exploring the dark underworld of street crime from a street detective’s perspective.



Seeking the truth through facts rather than emotional rhetoric in street crime that is being politicized and agenda driven.



Providing uncensored and transparent explanations and facts about how evil operates on the street.



Our safety and security has never been at greater risk. Mob rules, and law and order, and Justice is in the rear-view mirror. Police officers are under attack at all levels and are vacating an honorable profession at levels we have never seen. This hostile environment is here for the duration, and YOU must learn the street skills necessary to navigate this society you once thought safe.



Master Surveillant provides citizens and law enforcement with information, street crime news and updates, street crime outlook, personal protection strategies, techniques and tactics and other help to level the playing field. The public faces of Master Surveillant are Darin Fredrickson, CPP and Mary Fredrickson.



I served 20 years in law enforcement working in my agency's Major Offender Unit, assigned to the Repeat Offender Program's (ROP) Surveillance Team.



I also served as a provisional Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Clandestine Drug Laboratory task force member. Previously, I served on the Homicide/Drug Task Force, and as a Detective assigned to my department’s Drug Enforcement Bureau. I have over 25 years of surveillance experience in thousands of physical and technical surveillance operations involving private, corporate, and criminal cases.



I coauthored the books Applied Police and Fire Photography, Terrorist Attacks, Racial Profiling, Fundamentals of Physical Surveillance, Street Drug Investigation, and Fundamentals of Civil and Private Investigation. I have authored several criminal justice articles for various publications. My books are available at most online bookstores.