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https://gnews.org/post/p4b3530e
Fine Food interviewed Sergi, a Ukraine volunteer who can speak Chinese. Seigi and his friends organized supplies to be sent back to Ukraine to support refugees from east Ukraine to west Ukraine. In the border of Medyka Poland, he got to know the New Federal State of China is against Russia and stands for Ukrainians