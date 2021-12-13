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[Documentary] Vaccine-Injured Individuals & Health Professionals Speak Out: I Am Not Misinformation / By Gord Parks / December 11, 2021
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392 views • December 13, 2021
[DOCUMENTARY] Vaccine-injured individuals & health professionals courageously speak up and out against the narrative that Covid-19 “vaccines” are safe “in an effort to educate the public on the issues that the mainstream media overtly refuse to cover.”
Documentary by Dan Peruzzo (www.dsee.ca)
https://brightlightnews.com/documentary-vaccine-injured-individuals-health-professionals-speak-out-i-am-not-misinformation/
In today’s covid crazy world of censorship and this ‘one sided narrative’, it takes courage to stand up and speak out. Take a journey with this group of vaccine injured individuals and health professionals as they share their experiences in an effort to educate the public on the issues that the mainstream media overtly refuse to cover. #NeverAgain #DoNotComply #HoldTheLine #SaveTheChildren
Documentary by Dan Peruzzo (www.dsee.ca)
https://brightlightnews.com/documentary-vaccine-injured-individuals-health-professionals-speak-out-i-am-not-misinformation/
In today’s covid crazy world of censorship and this ‘one sided narrative’, it takes courage to stand up and speak out. Take a journey with this group of vaccine injured individuals and health professionals as they share their experiences in an effort to educate the public on the issues that the mainstream media overtly refuse to cover. #NeverAgain #DoNotComply #HoldTheLine #SaveTheChildren
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