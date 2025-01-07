TRUDEAU RESIGNS! PSYOP INCOMING! - New WEF Puppet Pierre Poilievre & The North American Union

GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM





Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/





USE Code WAM to save 15%!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321





USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:

https://anarchapulco.com/





Save money by using code WAM





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the resignation of Canadian Prime Minister and puppet Justin Trudeau as we predicted on December 16th would happen.

Following the resignation of Chrystia Freeland, it became obvious that Trudeau was next and at a perfect time for the global technocratic agenda to carry on.

Trudeau stepping down gives leeway for bankster Mark Carney to come into the Liberal fold while World Economic Forum puppet Pierre Poilievre will likely become the next Prime Minister, cementing one of the biggest psyops yet. The coalition of Trump, Farage and Poilievre.

This will likely lead to a North American Union, similar to the EU or worse, the Soviets. This means a total takeover under the guise of "fighting the establishment.





All of these puppets are there as showmen to do their time in office, keeping people sitting on their hands until they move on to the next puppet. The psychological warfare is incredible.





Pierre who did not initially stand with the truckers in Canada and proudly wore a mask, a man who is a member of the WEF, a man who is an Israel Firster will fit the technocratic agenda perfectly.





We've confronted Trudeau several times and have been put on watch lists because of it but we must understand that the figureheads are not the actual people forcing people to their knees.





They're demoralizing and destroying the west by design. Causing chaos, mass migration, clashes between people and of course coming in with a "technocratic fix," the Great Reset.

This is how we end up in chains. It comes from those who claim to be anti-establishment.





Government is organized crime. It is not the solution to the problems governments created in the first place. Withdraw from this system or succumb to a new Digital ID system with CBDCs, food and grid rations and social/carbon credits.





The script was written long ago. Prepare for what comes next.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam





Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561





USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/





Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media





For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025