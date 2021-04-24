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"Does God exist?" Ray Kurzweil: "Not Yet." + The Singularity & Other Transhuman Stuff
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73 views • April 24, 2021
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Title: Ray Kuzweil Documentary - James Bedsole - Extended Version (19.3 Minutes)
If you want to understand a bit more of Kurzweils beliefs, I suggest his book "Age of Spiritual Machines". Basically, he predicts humans will be uploaded to conputers by 2100 and by 2030 well have brain chips and nanotech inside us. He also makes out with a software program he created..
Title: Ray Kuzweil Documentary - James Bedsole - Extended Version (19.3 Minutes)
If you want to understand a bit more of Kurzweils beliefs, I suggest his book "Age of Spiritual Machines". Basically, he predicts humans will be uploaded to conputers by 2100 and by 2030 well have brain chips and nanotech inside us. He also makes out with a software program he created..
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