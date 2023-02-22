Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3003b - [DS]/Fake News Panics Over J6 Video Release, 16 Year Plan Boomerang
Published 21 hours ago
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Feb. 20, 2023Ep. 3003b - [DS]/Fake News Panics Over J6 Video Release, 16 Year Plan Boomerang

The [DS] is now panicking over the J6 video tapes, they do not want them released, they know if the people learn the truth it is game over. Trump lets the people know that the Biden admin is leading us into WWIII, he says he can resolve the War with no problem.

He is now using the 16 year plan against them. The people are about to hit the precipice and the [DS] will not be able to recover from this.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violationjanuary 6th video release

