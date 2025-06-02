BrightLearn - The Truth about Energy, Global Warming, and Climate Change by Jerome R. Corsi

In "The Truth about Energy, Global Warming, and Climate Change," Jerome R. Corsi presents a contentious perspective on the prevailing environmental narrative, arguing that much of what is commonly accepted about energy and climate is fundamentally flawed. As part of the "Great Awakening Trilogy," the book draws on the ideas of Gustave Le Bon to suggest that the fervor surrounding climate change is akin to the irrational frenzies of crowds, driven by a secular apocalyptic narrative that casts humans as Earth's enemy. Corsi introduces the optimistic views of economist Julian Simon, who believed in the limitless potential of human intellect and the abundance of natural resources, challenging the notion of resource scarcity. He critiques the peak oil theory, asserting that technological advancements have debunked the idea of hydrocarbon fuels running out. Corsi also scrutinizes geoengineering proposals, viewing them as symptomatic of a broader misunderstanding of Earth's climate system. He is particularly critical of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), accusing it of relying on flawed models and ignoring natural factors like solar activity. Furthermore, Corsi warns that the push for decarbonization, as embodied in the Green New Deal, could threaten economic prosperity and individual freedom. Ultimately, Corsi's book is a provocative call to question the assumptions of the environmental movement and to consider the potential negative impacts of proposed climate solutions.





