BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - The Truth about Energy, Global Warming, and Climate Change by Jerome R. Corsi
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
226 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 19 hours ago

In "The Truth about Energy, Global Warming, and Climate Change," Jerome R. Corsi presents a contentious perspective on the prevailing environmental narrative, arguing that much of what is commonly accepted about energy and climate is fundamentally flawed. As part of the "Great Awakening Trilogy," the book draws on the ideas of Gustave Le Bon to suggest that the fervor surrounding climate change is akin to the irrational frenzies of crowds, driven by a secular apocalyptic narrative that casts humans as Earth's enemy. Corsi introduces the optimistic views of economist Julian Simon, who believed in the limitless potential of human intellect and the abundance of natural resources, challenging the notion of resource scarcity. He critiques the peak oil theory, asserting that technological advancements have debunked the idea of hydrocarbon fuels running out. Corsi also scrutinizes geoengineering proposals, viewing them as symptomatic of a broader misunderstanding of Earth's climate system. He is particularly critical of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), accusing it of relying on flawed models and ignoring natural factors like solar activity. Furthermore, Corsi warns that the push for decarbonization, as embodied in the Green New Deal, could threaten economic prosperity and individual freedom. Ultimately, Corsi's book is a provocative call to question the assumptions of the environmental movement and to consider the potential negative impacts of proposed climate solutions.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy