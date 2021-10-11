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SYSTEM IS COLLAPSING! - THOUSANDS Of Flights CANCELLED! - Firefighters WALK OUT! - Nurses FIRED!
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2079 views • October 11, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive number of people walking out of their jobs throughout the world due to the jab mandate as the supply chain crumbles and the economy readies itself for a massive collapse.
Thousands of flights have been cancelled due to pilots and administrators at airports walk out against jab mandates. All the while, nearly a thousand firefighters in Los Angeles have walked out of their jobs demanding an end to the jab mandates as well. Nurses throughout the world are losing their jobs at the same time as military are deployed to hospitals to replace them due to jab mandates. In New York City, businesses are collapsing left and right as many say they've lost 60% of their business due to the mandates.
Let us not pretend this is anything other than a controlled collapse. This is scripted and meant to disrupt the supply chain as well as the economy, forcing us all into complete servitude.
People make more money staying home which causes an employment shortage and tremors in the supply chain. On top of that, millions have lost their job due to the mandates and that further destroys the supply chain which means nothing operates properly and the system essentially collapses. This is actually good for the state as they come in as the solution to the problems they created with automation and technocracy.
They are using our own disobedience in order to further their own plans in a carefully orchestrated psyop. This will only get more crazy during the winter. From climate lockdowns to supply chain failures. From the great economic reset to starvation and eventually to a massive depopulation event.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive number of people walking out of their jobs throughout the world due to the jab mandate as the supply chain crumbles and the economy readies itself for a massive collapse.
Thousands of flights have been cancelled due to pilots and administrators at airports walk out against jab mandates. All the while, nearly a thousand firefighters in Los Angeles have walked out of their jobs demanding an end to the jab mandates as well. Nurses throughout the world are losing their jobs at the same time as military are deployed to hospitals to replace them due to jab mandates. In New York City, businesses are collapsing left and right as many say they've lost 60% of their business due to the mandates.
Let us not pretend this is anything other than a controlled collapse. This is scripted and meant to disrupt the supply chain as well as the economy, forcing us all into complete servitude.
People make more money staying home which causes an employment shortage and tremors in the supply chain. On top of that, millions have lost their job due to the mandates and that further destroys the supply chain which means nothing operates properly and the system essentially collapses. This is actually good for the state as they come in as the solution to the problems they created with automation and technocracy.
They are using our own disobedience in order to further their own plans in a carefully orchestrated psyop. This will only get more crazy during the winter. From climate lockdowns to supply chain failures. From the great economic reset to starvation and eventually to a massive depopulation event.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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