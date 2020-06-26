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The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest Docu-Series | Main Trailer
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11926 views • June 26, 2020
Millions will discover the TRUTH about cancer... the little-known, best ways to prevent and beat cancer that you aren't being told about. To watch the next free screening, sign up here: http://bit.ly/ttac-join
The powerful cancer documentary seen and shared by millions when it first aired (limited release) in 2015 is going to be unveiled again soon. For FREE, in its entirety, to those who sign up in the link above today. You’ll discover the most effective ways to prevent and beat cancer – from 131 of the world’s top experts – that you won’t hear about elsewhere.
Get notified when we launch this lifesaving docu-series again for free: http://bit.ly/ttac-join
If you would like to support our mission and own all episodes of this eye-opening docu-series, please follow this link: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon
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Our mission is to educate the world, expose lies & empower people with life-saving knowledge. Help us and share the truth, by clicking the SHARE button above!
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Inside The Truth About Cancer Docu-Series
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Doctors, researchers, experts, and survivors show you exactly how to prevent and treat cancer in our 3 original docu-series: "The Quest for the Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and on our website: http://bit.ly/ttac-shop
In our docu-series, you’ll travel with Ty Bollinger who lost both his mother and father to cancer (as well as 5 other family members). Ty travels the country and the globe and sits down with leading experts, doctors, researchers, and cancer conquerers to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join
Learn more about our latest docu-series “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest” here: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon
---------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, and “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.”
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a bi-weekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News: http://bit.ly/GHN-episodes
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
-----------------------------------
Join Us Next Time
-----------------------------------
If you enjoyed this trailer, sign up to be notified of the next free, global airing of A Global Quest here: http://bit.ly/ttac-join
The powerful cancer documentary seen and shared by millions when it first aired (limited release) in 2015 is going to be unveiled again soon. For FREE, in its entirety, to those who sign up in the link above today. You’ll discover the most effective ways to prevent and beat cancer – from 131 of the world’s top experts – that you won’t hear about elsewhere.
Get notified when we launch this lifesaving docu-series again for free: http://bit.ly/ttac-join
If you would like to support our mission and own all episodes of this eye-opening docu-series, please follow this link: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Our mission is to educate the world, expose lies & empower people with life-saving knowledge. Help us and share the truth, by clicking the SHARE button above!
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Inside The Truth About Cancer Docu-Series
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Doctors, researchers, experts, and survivors show you exactly how to prevent and treat cancer in our 3 original docu-series: "The Quest for the Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and on our website: http://bit.ly/ttac-shop
In our docu-series, you’ll travel with Ty Bollinger who lost both his mother and father to cancer (as well as 5 other family members). Ty travels the country and the globe and sits down with leading experts, doctors, researchers, and cancer conquerers to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join
Learn more about our latest docu-series “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest” here: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon
---------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, and “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.”
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a bi-weekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News: http://bit.ly/GHN-episodes
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
-----------------------------------
Join Us Next Time
-----------------------------------
If you enjoyed this trailer, sign up to be notified of the next free, global airing of A Global Quest here: http://bit.ly/ttac-join
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