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Slayer "Take Control" Lyric Video Analysis And Social Commentary
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61 views • January 24, 2021
"Take Control" Slayer - Lyric Video Analysis And Social Commentary.
Voice is a weapon, bombs are away
Mind's a trigger, fire away
World's in a crossfire, of panic and fear
The war is upon us, I say it starts here
We will take control
Of this abortion called society
I despise the mediocrity
Inject the system with something new
A social terror to lead the few
Why call it the land of the free?
Political banter if you ask me
Diffusing a problem, the question is how
With imminent conflict, the answer starts now
I can say
We're not the answer to the world's decay
Here to say
We're just the ones who won't go away
We will take control
Of this disaster called society
I despise the mediocrity
So now I'm going to introduce
A social terror that's on the loose
I am the propaganda war machine
The face of fury and obscenity
So when society has gone astray
I'll be the one to pave the way
They'll never fuck with my reality
'Cause this right here to me is unity
When all is done we'll have always shown
A domination that was never known
We will take control
Of this abortion called society
I despise the mediocrity
We are the torch that lights the fuse
A social terror with nothing to lose
Source: LyricFind
Songwriters: Jeff Hanneman / Kerry King / Tomas E. Araya
Take Control lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
Lyrics Source:
https://g.co/kgs/FsghHv
Voice is a weapon, bombs are away
Mind's a trigger, fire away
World's in a crossfire, of panic and fear
The war is upon us, I say it starts here
We will take control
Of this abortion called society
I despise the mediocrity
Inject the system with something new
A social terror to lead the few
Why call it the land of the free?
Political banter if you ask me
Diffusing a problem, the question is how
With imminent conflict, the answer starts now
I can say
We're not the answer to the world's decay
Here to say
We're just the ones who won't go away
We will take control
Of this disaster called society
I despise the mediocrity
So now I'm going to introduce
A social terror that's on the loose
I am the propaganda war machine
The face of fury and obscenity
So when society has gone astray
I'll be the one to pave the way
They'll never fuck with my reality
'Cause this right here to me is unity
When all is done we'll have always shown
A domination that was never known
We will take control
Of this abortion called society
I despise the mediocrity
We are the torch that lights the fuse
A social terror with nothing to lose
Source: LyricFind
Songwriters: Jeff Hanneman / Kerry King / Tomas E. Araya
Take Control lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
Lyrics Source:
https://g.co/kgs/FsghHv
Keywords
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