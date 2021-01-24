Slayer "Take Control" Lyric Video Analysis And Social Commentary

"Take Control" Slayer - Lyric Video Analysis And Social Commentary.



Voice is a weapon, bombs are away

Mind's a trigger, fire away

World's in a crossfire, of panic and fear

The war is upon us, I say it starts here

We will take control

Of this abortion called society

I despise the mediocrity

Inject the system with something new

A social terror to lead the few

Why call it the land of the free?

Political banter if you ask me

Diffusing a problem, the question is how

With imminent conflict, the answer starts now

I can say

We're not the answer to the world's decay

Here to say

We're just the ones who won't go away

We will take control

Of this disaster called society

I despise the mediocrity

So now I'm going to introduce

A social terror that's on the loose

I am the propaganda war machine

The face of fury and obscenity

So when society has gone astray

I'll be the one to pave the way

They'll never fuck with my reality

'Cause this right here to me is unity

When all is done we'll have always shown

A domination that was never known

We will take control

Of this abortion called society

I despise the mediocrity

We are the torch that lights the fuse

A social terror with nothing to lose

Source: LyricFind

Songwriters: Jeff Hanneman / Kerry King / Tomas E. Araya

Take Control lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.



Lyrics Source:

https://g.co/kgs/FsghHv