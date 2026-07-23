Researching History to Tell a Powerful Story, an interview with Andy Wakefield

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Authentic storytelling begins with authentic research. Andy Wakefield shares how historical accuracy and frontier life shaped The Bequest, creating a compelling narrative that reflects resilience, family, and the challenges of survival against overwhelming odds.
#HistoricalFiction #Storytelling #TheBequest #Books
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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