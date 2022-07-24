'Like At War' - Music Video staring Russian Fighters - 5 Months Today Special Military Operation Started - DeNazify - 072422

Music video. “Like at war” is a new clip from Ridovka in support of our fighters. Hold on guys, victory will be ours!





◾️Tomorrow is exactly five months since the beginning of the special operation. The war begins to resemble a routine, daily shelling becomes a habit, fatigue (primarily emotional) makes itself felt, but this is far from the end.





◾️Our guys continue to fulfill their duty to the Motherland no matter what, no matter how hard it is, day and night they are at the forefront. Hold on guys, we are with you, victory will be ours!