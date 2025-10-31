Joseph, Elijah, & The Storehouse. Corn Of Heaven Is The Meat In Due Season. Famine After Dark Day

The Prophet Joseph and the Prophet Elijah both prophesied natural disasters and the death of a specific individual. Ellen White was the prophet at the beginning of the Seventh Day Adventist movement. Therefore, at the end of the SDA movement, Elijah must come according to Malachi 4:5-6, Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord: And he shall turn the heart of the fathers to the children, and the heart of the children to their fathers, lest I come and smite the earth with a curse.





Malachi 3:7-12





7 Even from the days of your fathers ye are gone away from mine ordinances, and have not kept them. Return unto me, and I will return unto you, saith the Lord of hosts. But ye said, Wherein shall we return?





8 Will a man rob God? Yet ye have robbed me. But ye say, Wherein have we robbed thee? In tithes and offerings.





9 Ye are cursed with a curse: for ye have robbed me, even this whole nation.





10 Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the Lord of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.





11 And I will rebuke the devourer for your sakes, and he shall not destroy the fruits of your ground; neither shall your vine cast her fruit before the time in the field, saith the Lord of hosts.





12 And all nations shall call you blessed: for ye shall be a delightsome land, saith the Lord of hosts.





ProphesyAgainTV: Andrew Henriques Funeral TBD. Present Truth SDA Pastor Violates God's Law. Gossip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gM2NbhXH0Pw&t=63s





JR Cofer’s Death Prophesied In Bible Prophecy. Amar'e Stoudemire Embraces Sabbath. Biden Visits Asia https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9serxCaBLA&t=2469s





The Fourth Angel's Message: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2axuyJPZoNv-0Uc1xh_-4T&si=uxV6a7wro6c23t-U





Psalm 78:23-26





23 Though he had commanded the clouds from above, and opened the doors of heaven,





24 And had rained down manna upon them to eat, and had given them of the corn of heaven.





25 Man did eat angels' food: he sent them meat to the full.





26 He caused an east wind to blow in the heaven: and by his power he brought in the south wind.





2 Chronicles 32:27-28





27 And Hezekiah had exceeding much riches and honour: and he made himself treasuries for silver, and for gold, and for precious stones, and for spices, and for shields, and for all manner of pleasant jewels;





28 Storehouses also for the increase of corn, and wine, and oil; and stalls for all manner of beasts, and cotes for flocks.





