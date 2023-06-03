6/02/2023 -- ALL of S. Quebec Canada just erupted into fires - Canada under attack? DEW or people?!

It is now fairly obvious that something serious is going on.





View Quebec live on satellite here: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...

Not control burns, not natural (from lightning), and not from "climate change".





This looks like an attack of some kind at this point, but I can't rule out the plate shifting / heat releases along the craton edge yet.

If an attack, it could be 1 of 2 ways... either a huge group of people doing it coordinated, or a DEW from above (space or air based directed energy weapon).

Those are the options. Natural plate shifting releasing heat, coordinated attack orchestrated by hundreds of people working in unison somehow secretly, or a DEW from above.





This is getting insane, but there it is.





Add in most of Mexico, also South New Jersey, Arizona, New Mexico, and California to the burning list now..... the whole plate with fires along the craton edges and perimeters. This is why I still can't rule out natural sources for these heat bursts causing widespread fires along the plate edges.





