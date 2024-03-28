Create New Account
A SOMBRE GRAVITY pervades the Swan-Avon River bank this LAST SUPPER evening. I have a SENSE OF FOREBODING FOR EASTER 2025, a year hence MVI_9223
EK the Urban Yeti
I feel something different this Easter, with the world plunging into one crisis after another, with Big Evil pulling out all stops to destroy the bulk of humanity. What will our world be like at Easter 2025?

Keywords
godlovejesussinspiritualityreligioncrucifixionsufferinghateservicejoyenlightenmentlast supperelevationtranscendencebetrayaliniquityblisseternalisationsoul of survival valuemoral agencyparadise guidelaying ones life down for ones friends

