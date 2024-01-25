NATO Announces Steadfast Defender 2024: February 1st-May ?th

"Exercise Steadfast Defender 2024 will be the largest NATO exercise in decades."
"The alliance (NATO) will demonstrate... during a simulated emerging conflict scenario. Steadfast Defender 2024 will be a clear demonstration... To protect... the rule-based world order." -NATO
wakey wakey Ahh, The Theatre of War. Where's my popcorn? linktr.ee/mjtank108
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.