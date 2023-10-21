TAOISM | A Better World Requires You To Do NOTHING!

Many people assume that in order to create a better world, what is required is planning, structure and activity. They want to tell others what to do and they end up trying to force the will of nature. Perhaps a spontaneous order will emerge out of humans being willing to unlearn and let go. Be like water, learn to flow and let life be; people will be people, don't try to change them and don't let others change you, just be.
"When nothing is done, nothing is left undone." - Laozi
