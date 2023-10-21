Create New Account
TAOISM | A Better World Requires You To Do NOTHING!
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Many people assume that in order to create a better world, what is required is planning, structure and activity. They want to tell others what to do and they end up trying to force the will of nature. Perhaps a spontaneous order will emerge out of humans being willing to unlearn and let go. Be like water, learn to flow and let life be; people will be people, don't try to change them and don't let others change you, just be. "When nothing is done, nothing is left undone." - Laozi The concept of doing nothing is further explored here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z7cyVv_GJxU This is detailed much more in my seminar: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbJLkYnvEeS7iS86UGuib1_E Best Video Compilation (which explains this in detail): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit Write an article, we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and more: https://theliberator.us All My Links & Books: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #taoism #laozi #zhuangzi #tao #daoism #dao #daoist #taoist #spiritual #spiritualawakening #spiritualjourney #spirituality #awakening #powerful #inspirational #shocking #motivational #motivation #inspiration #documentary #documentaries #thinking

