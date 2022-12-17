THIS 9 MINUTE VIDEO COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE TOMORROW

In 1906, Alfred Henry Lewis stated, “There are only nine meals between
mankind and anarchy.” Since then, his observation has been echoed by
people as disparate as Robert Heinlein and Leon Trotsky.
Nine Meals from Anarchy:https://internationalman.com/articles/nine-meals-from-anarchy/
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=stXcXi6KE0k
Everything Inside Me
