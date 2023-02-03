Garage Floor Makeover

https://cretoseal.com/ That old dingy garage floor is driving you nuts isn't it? It makes the whole garage look unpleasant. Luckily there's DIY garage floor kits that can fix up your floor and make it look amazing! Learn how to apply these coatings with the full flake / chip / fleck broadcast in this quick video. Polymer flake systems with the polyaspartic / polyurea coatings are super popular for a reason... they look great and practically last forever.

