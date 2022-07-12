"G" Tree/Power signs - Another puzzle sign "missing piece" - CERN restart - 40% increase in deaths

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Subjects featured:"G" Reports Tree/Power Signs of Time Reset w/ Keystone Pattern
Another puzzle sign "missing piece"
CERN LHC restart -- 13.6 Tev
The 40% increase in 'all cause deaths' in 2021
Reading of the scriptures
Comment from "G" left on blog post:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/06/somewhere-in-time-dual-stargates-part.html
CERN News and data
https://home.web.cern.ch/news
https://op-webtools.web.cern.ch/vistar/vistars.php?usr=LHCDASHBOARD
Death Rates up - working age
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sp8ciwi0CL8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GXvV6Pybns
Scriptures read in this video:
2 Corinthians 1:3-11
Philippians 2:1-8
Matthew 26:36-42
Matthew 5:13-16
Matthew 38-48
1 Peter 2:21-23
Job 23:10-12
Ecclesiastes 12:13
Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/SignG_CERN_DeathRateUp.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
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