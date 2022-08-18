‘Drop everything and go back’ Spacewalk cut short by suit malfunction

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RT
August 18, 2022
Mission Control ordered cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev back into the International Space Station when his spacesuit’s battery voltage dropped suddenly while performing a spacewalk with his colleague, working on a European robotic arm.
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