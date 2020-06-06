"There Are Fates Worse Than Death" - Catherine Austin Fitts Exposes the Injection Fraud

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=36739
Catherine Austin Fitts of solari.com interviews James Corbett about his new documentary, Who Is Bill Gates? We go beyond the focus on Gates to discuss the syndicate that he is leading, the business model it relies on, and the new form of collateral that will underlie the digital economy: the human body. Don't miss this vital conversation that fills in the missing pieces of the puzzle and draws back the curtains on the real purpose of the injection fraud.