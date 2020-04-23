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TIME-LAPSE - SUN MACHINE? - IN DEPTH VIDEO ANALYSIS!
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131 views • April 23, 2020
MUSIC: Aurai - Our Dawn
https://soundcloud.com/iamaurai/our-dawn
This video was sent to my by a fellow researcher. I show the original, then further enhancements. All is done transparently... I search truth... In doing so we discover many lies! Have an open mind.. Those who have the eyes to see will see!
Many thanks to the dedicated researchers in our small team... excellent capture!
If you have any footage you would like to share, which has structures visible you would like me to enhance... please leave a comment below and I will see what I can do.... Also, if you would like to join our small team of skywatchers leave a comment below...
Recommended Channels:
Demon Hunters: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf_c0He05n1Hb4mt-eRErxQ
Gen6ix: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gen6ix/
UpsideumoP: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/upsideumop/
RFB: https://www.youtube.com/user/27TUBGUY
Aplanetruth 4U: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWKC2ciL8jJZmcVBt_om-Wg
Mike Morales: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA
Fullerton Informer: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVt3STOc1XNEWOIWYW0UKaA/videos
Nicholson1968: https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968/videos
Jane Tande: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbxcBH7Qjqwr7GXmyIXfKBA/videos
neverlosetruth2Kafka: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
Paper Thin Veil: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnTy3icOqD3VtPigpu3QD7w
https://soundcloud.com/iamaurai/our-dawn
This video was sent to my by a fellow researcher. I show the original, then further enhancements. All is done transparently... I search truth... In doing so we discover many lies! Have an open mind.. Those who have the eyes to see will see!
Many thanks to the dedicated researchers in our small team... excellent capture!
If you have any footage you would like to share, which has structures visible you would like me to enhance... please leave a comment below and I will see what I can do.... Also, if you would like to join our small team of skywatchers leave a comment below...
Recommended Channels:
Demon Hunters: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf_c0He05n1Hb4mt-eRErxQ
Gen6ix: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gen6ix/
UpsideumoP: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/upsideumop/
RFB: https://www.youtube.com/user/27TUBGUY
Aplanetruth 4U: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWKC2ciL8jJZmcVBt_om-Wg
Mike Morales: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA
Fullerton Informer: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVt3STOc1XNEWOIWYW0UKaA/videos
Nicholson1968: https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968/videos
Jane Tande: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbxcBH7Qjqwr7GXmyIXfKBA/videos
neverlosetruth2Kafka: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
Paper Thin Veil: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnTy3icOqD3VtPigpu3QD7w
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