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Ezekiel 11:2-4, 14-21 SAVES
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61 views • December 12, 2021
Ezekiel 11:2-4, 14-21 SAVES - God Offers Hope In The Midst Of Judgment To Those Who Trust In Him.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-winter-2022-M00100480
MEMORY VERSE: EZEKIEL 11:20
KEY DOCTRINE
The Kingdom - The full consummation of the Kingdom awaits the return of Jesus Christ and the end of this age. (See Rev. 21:1-3.)
FIRST THOUGHTS
Everyone needs encouragement. But encouragement needs to reflect truth. We can do more harm than good by creating a false reality in the name of hope. This can also happen when we cross the line between hope and wishing or if we confuse those two things. The Bible describes hope as a confident assurance based on God’s promises. Those promises can be trusted because they originate with the One who is truth Himself.
Think about a time when you stretched the truth to give someone hope. How did you justify telling them something you knew to be false?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
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https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-winter-2022-M00100480
MEMORY VERSE: EZEKIEL 11:20
KEY DOCTRINE
The Kingdom - The full consummation of the Kingdom awaits the return of Jesus Christ and the end of this age. (See Rev. 21:1-3.)
FIRST THOUGHTS
Everyone needs encouragement. But encouragement needs to reflect truth. We can do more harm than good by creating a false reality in the name of hope. This can also happen when we cross the line between hope and wishing or if we confuse those two things. The Bible describes hope as a confident assurance based on God’s promises. Those promises can be trusted because they originate with the One who is truth Himself.
Think about a time when you stretched the truth to give someone hope. How did you justify telling them something you knew to be false?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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