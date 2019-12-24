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DISABILITIES & SEXUALITY - The SEX WITH TIMAREE Podcast Interview With Erotica Author RUTH MADISON
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84 views • December 24, 2019
If you're an able bodied person you may be surprised at some of the points raised in this unusual discussion with Dr. Timaree and author Ruth Madison. Do you know what an "amputee devotee" is or "devotee" for short? Find out in this podcast from 2016.
If you're a person with a disability you'll appreciate the maturity and sensitivity to which sex and disabilities are handled. There is not a whiff of condescension or martyrdom here. It's informative and refreshing. These ladies are worth a listen.
--------------------------
Originally found at:
https://archive.org/details/Ep233DevoteeKinkWithRuthMadisonSexWithTimareeruthmadison82
--------------------------
SEX WITH TIMAREE Podcast
https://sexwithtimareepodcast.wordpress.com/?utm_source=listennotes.com&utm_campaign=Listen+Notes&utm_medium=website
https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/sex-with-timaree-the-podcast-9o2G3iJcb-d/
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sex-with-timaree-the-podcast/id406444139
---------------------------------------
Erotica Author RUTH MADISON
http://www.ruthmadison.com/about-romance-author-ruth-madison/
http://www.ruthmadison.com/current-fiction/
"(W)hole" by Dev Love Press, LLC. - https://amzn.to/2J179gL
"The Billionaire's Secretary" - by Dev Love Press, LLC. - https://amzn.to/2oHSCQs
Here's a REVIEW from Goodreads on Madison's "(W)hole"
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/7234908-whole
In my quest to read and judge every book with disabled characters I came across Ruth Madison's (W)hole. I didn't read the reviews or description, wanting nothing to influence my opinion of the book but I expected the usual (although the usual means all 3 other romance novels featuring disabled characters); a watered down experience of disability and then critical acclaim of how "brave" the author is for writing such a book. This was not the case.
The leading man is paraplegic from a sporting accident, as per usual in this genre, but the real story is about the leading lady who has a fetish toward disabled men. I know very little about the devotee community and so I was immediately sucked in to the story, excited to see how it was portrayed.
Elizabeth, our heroine is a normal teenager with all the usual concerns such homosapiens have but she is burdened with the undeniable fact she is attracted to men with disabilities. She is ashamed to the point where she abuses herself to purge the desire. She is frightened for what such a fetish means about her and her humanity, taking sexual joy in another's suffering.
On top of this, Stewart, our leading man, is not bitter NOR is he inspirational. For those of you who don't know...expecting someone with a disability to be sad and bitter is just as offensive and dehumanizing as expecting them to be saints who’s goal in life is to inspire you. Instead of either stereotype, Stewart is a normal young man with all the usual concerns such homosapiens have but he is in a wheelchair.
This is enough to bring a tear of appreciation to my eye but Madison goes a step further to be honest in what having disabilities means. In one romantic scene Elizabeth goes for yet another base to be stopped by a catheter. If that isn't the home run of taking the responsibility as an author to portray a true human experience I don't know what is.
There is no other book like this. There are few (of any genre or subject) that are as genuine as this. You may or may not like the book but I encourage you to read it. You will not put it down without having a strong opinion of it (good or bad) and that is the greatest reward in literature.
----------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover here - https://www.getindiebill.com/store/list/TheBodyHouse
OR on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
BODYWORK & HEALING SESSIONS - https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - http://thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
Connect and Join the fringe - https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
The Body House Chronicles - https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe...
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics. Each is a multi-billion dollar market that is overlooked by the mainstream media. We need to be talking about these topics.
If you're a provider or a business owner in one of these 3 industries, consider becoming a contributor. Dyann would love to have you.
If you're a person with a disability you'll appreciate the maturity and sensitivity to which sex and disabilities are handled. There is not a whiff of condescension or martyrdom here. It's informative and refreshing. These ladies are worth a listen.
--------------------------
Originally found at:
https://archive.org/details/Ep233DevoteeKinkWithRuthMadisonSexWithTimareeruthmadison82
--------------------------
SEX WITH TIMAREE Podcast
https://sexwithtimareepodcast.wordpress.com/?utm_source=listennotes.com&utm_campaign=Listen+Notes&utm_medium=website
https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/sex-with-timaree-the-podcast-9o2G3iJcb-d/
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sex-with-timaree-the-podcast/id406444139
---------------------------------------
Erotica Author RUTH MADISON
http://www.ruthmadison.com/about-romance-author-ruth-madison/
http://www.ruthmadison.com/current-fiction/
"(W)hole" by Dev Love Press, LLC. - https://amzn.to/2J179gL
"The Billionaire's Secretary" - by Dev Love Press, LLC. - https://amzn.to/2oHSCQs
Here's a REVIEW from Goodreads on Madison's "(W)hole"
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/7234908-whole
In my quest to read and judge every book with disabled characters I came across Ruth Madison's (W)hole. I didn't read the reviews or description, wanting nothing to influence my opinion of the book but I expected the usual (although the usual means all 3 other romance novels featuring disabled characters); a watered down experience of disability and then critical acclaim of how "brave" the author is for writing such a book. This was not the case.
The leading man is paraplegic from a sporting accident, as per usual in this genre, but the real story is about the leading lady who has a fetish toward disabled men. I know very little about the devotee community and so I was immediately sucked in to the story, excited to see how it was portrayed.
Elizabeth, our heroine is a normal teenager with all the usual concerns such homosapiens have but she is burdened with the undeniable fact she is attracted to men with disabilities. She is ashamed to the point where she abuses herself to purge the desire. She is frightened for what such a fetish means about her and her humanity, taking sexual joy in another's suffering.
On top of this, Stewart, our leading man, is not bitter NOR is he inspirational. For those of you who don't know...expecting someone with a disability to be sad and bitter is just as offensive and dehumanizing as expecting them to be saints who’s goal in life is to inspire you. Instead of either stereotype, Stewart is a normal young man with all the usual concerns such homosapiens have but he is in a wheelchair.
This is enough to bring a tear of appreciation to my eye but Madison goes a step further to be honest in what having disabilities means. In one romantic scene Elizabeth goes for yet another base to be stopped by a catheter. If that isn't the home run of taking the responsibility as an author to portray a true human experience I don't know what is.
There is no other book like this. There are few (of any genre or subject) that are as genuine as this. You may or may not like the book but I encourage you to read it. You will not put it down without having a strong opinion of it (good or bad) and that is the greatest reward in literature.
----------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover here - https://www.getindiebill.com/store/list/TheBodyHouse
OR on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
BODYWORK & HEALING SESSIONS - https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - http://thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
Connect and Join the fringe - https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
The Body House Chronicles - https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe...
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics. Each is a multi-billion dollar market that is overlooked by the mainstream media. We need to be talking about these topics.
If you're a provider or a business owner in one of these 3 industries, consider becoming a contributor. Dyann would love to have you.
Keywords
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