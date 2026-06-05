Should You Install Real Stone OR Manufactured? The Surprising Answer

Well good afternoon everybody my name is Chris Berger and it’s time for a Berger Point.

You know, when I drive around, I look at homes and I see the stone placed around the bottom apron of the homes or stone pillars and it’s really very impressive.

How can you really tell whether it’s natural stone, real stone or is it manufactured stone?

What do I mean by manufactured stone?

Well, it’s basically cement that’s formed and it’s tinted and shaped so it gives the appearance of natural stone, but the advantage of the manufactured stone is that it’s generally half the price of real stone and it’s much easier to install.

Actually, you can cut it with a circular saw — I’ve done it myself — you use a special blade, but it’s very easily done and the stones are fit together nicely.

So, I want you to take a look at exactly what I saw.

Exterior Shot

So looking at this, and you can see the bottom part is all natural stone.

So he’s made a pillar, absolutely beautiful. And then the top piece that’s going around, that’s actually manufactured stone.

So you would buy that at the big box stores. That’s how good it looks as far as how natural it appears.

And in the long run, you’re going to save have the cost with manufactured stone as opposed to real stone.

I just wanted to give you a sense of what the stone would look like, you know, finished.

Now, it just has to be cleaned up.

And of course, it does have the pillar on top, but it's 90% completed, and they will use an acid or an acid wash to clear away the debris that's laying on the stone.

We'll keep you posted! That’s my point.

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