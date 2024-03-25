🌟 Embrace The Power Of Thoughts 💭

Create New Account
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
185 Subscribers
13 views
Published 13 hours ago

🤔 Did you know your thoughts can shape your actions?

🤝 Join with Clément Decrop the author of The Idea Space: The Science of Awakening Your Non-Self to discover the power of noticing and backtracking your thoughts to avoid constant self-criticism?

🎙️ http://bit.ly/49IB8E2

🚀 Unlock the key to distinguishing between useful and unuseful thoughts. 😮

👨 He explains Awesome thoughts include gratitude and intellectually stimulating ideas, fostering positivity and growth. Avoid unawesome thoughts like disharmony and ill will, which hinder progress and well being. 💪

💡 Choose your thoughts wisely for a fulfilling life 💥

🔊 Click play & learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🎬

Keywords
positive thinkingmindfulnessself awareness

