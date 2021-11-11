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STEW PETERS WITH MICHELLE MALKIN - PFIZER'S HISTORY OF KILLING KIDS!
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211 views • November 11, 2021
Pfizer's History Of Killing Kids: Malkin Shares What Every Parent Must Know
Credit to Stew Peters
Michelle Malkin has been one of the real warriors on the right over the past few years. She has a new article out: “What Every Parent Must Know About Pfizer.” She joins Stew to discuss the crimes the drug company got away with 25 years ago in Nigeria, and is trying to get away with today.
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Credit to Stew Peters
Michelle Malkin has been one of the real warriors on the right over the past few years. She has a new article out: “What Every Parent Must Know About Pfizer.” She joins Stew to discuss the crimes the drug company got away with 25 years ago in Nigeria, and is trying to get away with today.
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
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