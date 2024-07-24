Cancer Defense – Tips for Reducing Your Risk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
By 2030, it is estimated that 1/3 of men & women will develop some type of cancer! This alarming statistic reminds us of the old proverb “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
In this week’s episode, Dr. Hotze discusses some simple lifestyle modifications that can significantly reduce your risk of developing chronic disease, particularly cancer, and improve your overall health and well-being!
Learn what foods you should include in your eating plan and what foods to avoid.
