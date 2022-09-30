I DID IT, LOL

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Well, it seems ex CIA spook Brenan, is now on CNN, weaving another narrative, seems there were Russian warships in the Baltic Sea by the Nordstream pipeline, absolute proof the Russians sabotaged their multi year, multi billion dollar project, RIGHT?