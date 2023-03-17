03-17-23 Homeless To Independence Inc.'s "Plant a Seed of Hope Project"

MARCH 17TH, 2023 HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. ANNOUNCEMENT
JOIN OUR "SEEDS OF HOPE PROJECT" TODAY!
PLEASE TAKE THE TIME AND LISTEN TO THE VIDEO...
YOU CAN SUPPORT THIS PROJECT IN MANY WAYS:
PLEASE MAKE YOUR DONATION OUT TO:
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. SEED OF HOPE PROJECT!
1. YOU CAN STOP IN TO OUR "ONE OF A KIND" SHOP ANY FRIDAY, SATURDAY OR SUNDAY DURING REGULAR QUAKERTOWN FARMERS MARKET HOURS. THE ADDRESS IS:
QUAKERTOWN FARMERS MARKET
"ONE OF A KIND SHOP" #258
NEXT TO EXIT #11,
201 STATION RD.
QUAKERTOWN, PA 18951
or...
2. YOU CAN MAIL YOUR DONATION TO:
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.
"SEED OF HOPE PROJECT"
201 STATION RD. #258
QUAKERTOWN, PA 18951
or...
3. MAKE A DONATION VIA OUR NON-PROFITS PAYPAL ACCOUNT:
on our website homepage here:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org
or via our nonprofits PayPal account:
[email protected]
ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE EMAIL ME DIRECT AT: [email protected]
Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc. and the people we serve!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.