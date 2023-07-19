Gen Z Gone LGBTQ, Shocking Statistics an End of Days Marker





A new study show 19 percent of Gen Z is LGBTQ and 68 million strong. 68 million-strong Gen Z and there are 7 million bisexual girls. According to the NY Post, “Over the course of the past decade, the percentage of all Americans identifying as LGBT has doubled to 7.2%. But bisexual identity has exploded: Just 6.9% of Millennials are bisexual, compared with 13.1% of Gen Z, meaning that Gen Z women are now by far the most openly bisexual part of the population.” Some pornhub search stats demonstrate strange Gen z sexual behavior, The study shows that Gen Z visitors aged 18 to 24 are +115% more likely to watch Threesome videos, +72% more into Cosplay and +58% more into Cartoon videos. This age group is into cartoons to get their thrills met. Having sex fulfillment from cartoons reminds me how we are being primed for transhumanism and sex robots. When you look at the LGBTQ trends, it is more dominant the younger one is. Why? What are the drivers of this behavior? What is the true satanic agenda? From Scott Lively’s Site, he says “ Ultimately, the “gay” agenda is simply a sub-plot of the larger Satanic agenda and now that LGBT goals appear nearly fully realized, the hidden hands behind them (both human and demonic) are coming into view. The puppet-masters who have made “gay” supremacy possible have been working backward from the branch to the root to bring chaos out of order — the ultimate satanic goal: first confusion of sexuality as conduct, then confusion of marriage and family, then confusion of gender, and next confusion of what the Bible calls “kinds.” It is not just the deconstruction of civilization but the dissolution of all boundaries between human and animal and machine, to produce creatures that are a blend of all three.” We dive deep into Scott Lively’s book the Pink Swastika (Much of the Nazi Leadership was gay) and tie it to Romans 1. Will this same group rule of us or will it be AI. When exactly will Christians be taken out in the End of Days. We discuss how homosexuals are just pawns in the game even with Noahide laws and the China PLA invasion allowed by our leadership. Yes, there is evidence HIV was given through a poke to homosexuals in the late 70s. I briefly cover a bunch of dreams I’ve had since 2008 of perversion and the End of Days. Repent.. Get saved for this lifestyle is a soul trap priming you for transhumanism.