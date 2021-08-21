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Australia Lost - Tyranny Grips Land Down Under Aug 2021
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90 views • August 21, 2021
Stew Peters speaks with Royal Australian Air Force Veteran, Alan Hennessy, who bravely comes forward to paint the picture of what's really going on in the land down under.
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