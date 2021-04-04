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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0681 - Zachary R Winters - Report on sentencing
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6 views • April 04, 2021
Harriday was pounding on the door of an upstairs apartment, when Zachary came out and told him to leave his neighbor alone. It turned physical and Zachary punched Harriday in the face. Harriday went back to his apartment and, after a few minutes, got his gun and shot Zachary in the chest at close range, before locking himself in a garage. He surrendered to police two hours later.
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